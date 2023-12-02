Philippines says China has executed two Filipinos convicted of drug trafficking despite appeals

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 3:51 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 3:56 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China has executed two Filipinos for drug trafficking despite high-level Philippine government appeals to commute their death sentences to life in prison, the Philippine government said Saturday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila did not identify the two Filipinos, citing the wishes of their families for privacy. It added that it did not announce the Nov. 24 executions until the Philippine government was formally notified by China.

No other details were immediately given by Chinese or Philippine authorities about the executions and the drug trafficking cases.

The DFA said that from the time the two Filipinos were arrested in 2013 until their 2016 convictions by a lower Chinese court, it provided all possible help, including funding for their legal defense.

“The government of the Republic of the Philippines further exhausted all measures available to appeal to the relevant authorities of the People’s Republic of China to commute their sentences to life imprisonment on humanitarian grounds,” the DFA said. “There were also high-level political representations in this regard.

“The Chinese government, citing their internal laws, upheld the conviction and the Philippines must respect China’s criminal laws and legal processes,” the DFA said.

“While the Philippine government will continue to exhaust all possible avenues to assist our overseas nationals, ultimately it is the laws and sovereign decisions of foreign countries, and not the Philippines, which will prevail in these cases.”

The executions came at a difficult point in the relations of China and the Philippines due to escalating territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Philippines, through the DFA, has filed more than 100 diplomatic protests over aggressive actions by China in the disputed waters since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took power in June last year.

The DFA said that while it was saddened by the executions of the Filipinos, their deaths strengthen “the government’s resolve to continue our relentless efforts to rid the country of drug syndicates that prey on the vulnerable, including those seeking better lives for themselves and their families.”

It renewed a reminder to Filipinos traveling abroad to be vigilant against drug syndicates, which recruit travelers to serve as “drug mules” or couriers, and to refuse to carry any uninspected package from other people.

Two other death penalty cases involving Filipinos are on appeal and under final review in China, DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said, without elaborating.

One other Filipino, Mary Jabe Veloso, is facing execution in Indonesia after being convicted of drug trafficking. Marcos has said that he has appealed for a commutation of her death sentence or a pardon but it remains to be seen whether that will be granted.

The Philippines is a major global source of labor and Filipino officials have been particularly concerned over the vulnerability of poor Filipinos to being exploited by drug syndicates.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

11h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

11h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

12h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

13h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

11h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

11h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

12h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

11h ago

2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.

10h ago

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

17h ago

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:10
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

A new councillor has been elected to represent Scarborough Southwest at Toronto City Hall. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the numbers as well as what mattered most to voters.

18h ago

More Videos