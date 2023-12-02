Police investigating homicide at Orillia long-term care facility

Ontario Provincial Police badge
Ontario Provincial Police badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2023 2:13 pm.

Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. 

Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. 

They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. 

On Saturday police said Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the original assault.

No charges have yet been laid, and police say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

