Racist remarks cited before cannabis regulator’s suspension, court documents say

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 3:30 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 3:42 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ top cannabis regulator made race-based and “culturally insensitive” remarks, including referring to Asian people as “yellow,” before she was suspended, according to court documents.

The allegations against Shannon O’Brien were included in a court filing she made in her Suffolk County Superior Court lawsuit against Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who suspended her as chair of the state’s Cannabis Control Commission. O’Brien also defended herself from the accusations, which were not previously public.

O’Brien, a former state treasurer and one-time Democratic nominee for governor, said she wants a fair hearing process.

“After a long career in public service, I deserve a legitimate opportunity and not a sham process, to defend my good name and reputation, which has been unfairly maligned,” she said.

Goldberg issued a statement in September saying she suspended O’Brien based on “several serious allegations” in a report compiled by an outside law firm.

But there were no details until court filings Friday by O’Brien, who is seeking to delay an upcoming private meeting to challenge her suspension. She contends the closed-door process is unfair.

Howard Cooper, one of O’Brien’s attorneys, said Goldberg is afraid to hold a public hearing with witnesses and cross-examination “to show the lack of merit of this so-called process.” He also said the court filings indicate “any allegation of racial insensitivity is frivolous in the extreme.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberal Party leadership down to Bonnie Crombie and Nate Erskine-Smith
Ontario Liberal Party leadership down to Bonnie Crombie and Nate Erskine-Smith

The race for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party will go to a third and final ballot with Bonnie Crombie a stone's throw away from emerging as the winner. After there was no clear winner on...

updated

16m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

2h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

1h ago

Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders

Israel pounded targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighborhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberal Party leadership down to Bonnie Crombie and Nate Erskine-Smith
Ontario Liberal Party leadership down to Bonnie Crombie and Nate Erskine-Smith

The race for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party will go to a third and final ballot with Bonnie Crombie a stone's throw away from emerging as the winner. After there was no clear winner on...

updated

16m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

2h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

1h ago

Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders

Israel pounded targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighborhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

22h ago

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

2:10
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

A new councillor has been elected to represent Scarborough Southwest at Toronto City Hall. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the numbers as well as what mattered most to voters.
1:17
Commercial General Liability Insurance: What is it and why do I need it?
Commercial General Liability Insurance: What is it and why do I need it?

CityNews' Richard Southern sits down with Tony Menon, Senior VP at TD Insurance to discuss what kind of general liability insurance is right for you.
More Videos