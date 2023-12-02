Russia brings new charges against jailed Kremlin foe Navalny

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 6:05 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed new charges by Russian prosecutors.

The 47-year-old is already serving more than 30 years in prison after being found guilty of crimes including extremism — charges that his supporters characterize as politically motivated. In comments passed to his associates, Navalny said he had been charged under article 214 of Russia’s penal code, which covers crimes of vandalism.

“I don’t even know whether to describe my latest news as sad, funny or absurd,” he wrote in comments on social media Friday via his team. “I have no idea what Article 214 is, and there’s nowhere to look. You’ll know before I do.”

He said that the charges were part of the Kremlin’s desire to “initiate a new criminal case against me every three months.” Never before has a convict in solitary confinement for more than a year had such a rich social and political life,” he joked.

Navalny is one of President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent opponents, best known for campaigning against official corruption and organizing major anti-Kremlin protests. The former lawyer was arrested in 2021, after he returned to Moscow from Germany where he had recuperated from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He has since been handed three prison terms and has faced months in solitary confinement after being accused of various minor infractions.

Several Navalny associates have also faced extremism-related charges after the politician’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of regional offices were outlawed as extremist groups in 2021, a move that exposed virtually anyone affiliated with them to prosecution.

Most recently, a court in the Siberian city of Tomsk jailed Ksenia Fadeyeva, who used to run Navalny’s office in Tomsk, prior to her trial on extremism charges.

Fadeyeva was initially placed under house arrest in October before later being remanded in pre-trial detention. If found guilty, she faces up to 12 years in prison.

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

12h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

13h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

13h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

15h ago

