US Navy says it will cost $1.5M to salvage jet plane that crashed on Hawaii coral reef

Contractors place inflatable bags under a U.S. Navy P-8A in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, so they can float the aircraft over the water and onto land. The Navy plans to use inflatable cylinders to lift the jet off a coral reef and then roll it over to a runway to remove the plane from the ocean where it crashed the week before. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy) AP

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 6:40 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 6:42 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy estimates it will cost $1.5 million to salvage a jet plane that crashed on a coral reef in Hawaii nearly two weeks ago, officials said Saturday.

Navy spokesman Mohammad Issa said the salvage efforts are focused on protecting the environment and safely recovering the aircraft in a way that retains its combat capability. He said $200,000 has already been spent on the operation.

The Navy plans to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll the jet plane off the reef where it crashed on Nov. 20.

The P-8A, the military’s version of a Boeing 737 jet, slammed into an environmentally sensitive bay about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu when it overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. None of the nine people on board were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the salvage effort, said Friday he is confident the operation can be carried out without further damaging the reef.

The Navy released underwater video on Wednesday showing the aircraft’s landing gear wheels resting on parts of crushed coral and much of the rest of the plane floating above the reef in Kaneohe Bay.

A Navy team has removed nearly all of the estimated 2,000 gallons (7,500 liters) of fuel from the aircraft.

Hawaii state officials are due to examine the reef for damage once the plane is removed.

Kaneohe Bay is home to coral reefs and a range of marine life, from sharks to octopus and fish. The area hosts an ancient Hawaiian fishpond being restored by community groups.

Contractors performed a similar feat when they removed a barge weighing 1,000 tons (907 metric tons) from sensitive seagrass habitat in the Outer Banks of North Carolina after Hurricane Florence in 2015.

The plane weighs about 60 tons (54 metric tons).

The Navy considered floating the jet within range of a crane on the runway and then lifting the plane onto land. But Lenox said the inflatable cylinder option was the safer method, was expected to have little to no effect on the coral and would not impact the aircraft.

The jet is in good condition and the Navy hopes to get it flying again, Lenox said.

The Navy uses the P-8A to search for submarines and conduct surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Boeing-made plane is assigned to Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. A separate crew from Whidbey Island has deployed to Hawaii to take over the squadron’s patrol missions near Hawaii.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier...

breaking

7m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

5h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

4h ago

North York resident struck by 2 vehicles in Niagara Falls
North York resident struck by 2 vehicles in Niagara Falls

A 31-year-old male from North York is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by two different vehicles in Niagara Falls on Saturday morning. At approximately 2:30am, Niagara...

2h ago

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier...

breaking

7m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

5h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

4h ago

North York resident struck by 2 vehicles in Niagara Falls
North York resident struck by 2 vehicles in Niagara Falls

A 31-year-old male from North York is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by two different vehicles in Niagara Falls on Saturday morning. At approximately 2:30am, Niagara...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.
2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.
2:49
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada

It’s World Aids Day. Stella Acquisto talks to community groups about how they hope to put an end to AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

2:04
Canadian jobless rate rises to 5.8 per cent in November: StatCan
Canadian jobless rate rises to 5.8 per cent in November: StatCan

New numbers from Statistics Canada shows the country has added more jobs, but the unemployment rate is still on the rise. As Kris McCusker explains, the data seems to fit with GDP numbers released this week.

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

More Videos