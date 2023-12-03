49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro ejected in NFC title game rematch

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro looks on during a press conference following an NFL football game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The 49ers won 42-19. DiSandro was ejected from the game after an on-field argument between both teams. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2023 8:58 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 9:42 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s 42-19 win against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face of the Eagles’ chief security officer.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception in the third quarter. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro’s face with a closed fist.

Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

Greenlaw also was flagged 12 yards for unnecessary roughness

“I tried my hardest not to lose my mind,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I just can’t believe someone not involved in the football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guys’ face. From what I was told, Dre did it back to him. He kind of mashed him in the face a little bit, so he got ejected.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the team simply wanted to “move on” to the next play.

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson told a pool reporter Greenlaw was tossed for making contact with a non-player.

“The player involved, No. 57, made contact with the staff member which warranted his disqualification. The non-player, he was contributing to that escalation,” Anderson said.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly tough guy who refrains from interviews, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

DiSandro stuck around and greeted Eagles players as they trudged into the locker room after their loss. He’s such a staple on the Philly sports scene — where he’s often protecting Eagles as they mingle at 76ers or Phillies games or other public appearances — that he even has a merchandise line in his honor.

“DOM is a legend lol been there since Andy (Reid) took over the eagles …. DOM for mayor,” former running back LeSean McCoy wrote on social media.

