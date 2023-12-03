Atmospheric river storm to bring heavy rain to southern B.C., Environment Canada says

VICTORIA — Environment Canada says a heavy rain storm it’s calling an atmospheric river is forecast to hit southern British Columbia Monday.

The agency says the storm will bring heavy rain and snow at higher elevations and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.

But it says the storm is forecast to be weaker than the November 2021 atmospheric river that caused massive floods in the Fraser Valley, created slides that cut off major highway and rail links and overflowed dikes threatening communities and forcing evacuations.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says elevated ocean water levels near Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Islands and Saanich Peninsula are expected to create high astronomical tides.

It says minor coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines.

It also notes the elevated water levels at high tide are expected to persist until Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press