Atmospheric river storm to bring heavy rain to southern B.C., Environment Canada says

Environment Canada says a heavy rain storm it's calling an atmospheric river is forecast to hit southern British Columbia Monday. Waves pound Ogden Point breakwater during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2023 2:32 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 2:42 pm.

VICTORIA — Environment Canada says a heavy rain storm it’s calling an atmospheric river is forecast to hit southern British Columbia Monday.

The agency says the storm will bring heavy rain and snow at higher elevations and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.

But it says the storm is forecast to be weaker than the November 2021 atmospheric river that caused massive floods in the Fraser Valley, created slides that cut off major highway and rail links and overflowed dikes threatening communities and forcing evacuations.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says elevated ocean water levels near Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Islands and Saanich Peninsula are expected to create high astronomical tides.

It says minor coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines.

It also notes the elevated water levels at high tide are expected to persist until Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said Sunday it had expanded its ground operations to every part of Gaza and ordered more evacuations in the crowded south, followed by heavy bombardment, as it vowed that operations...

14m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

3h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

1h ago

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

6h ago

