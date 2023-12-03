British military reports an explosion off the coast of Yemen in the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait

By The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2023 4:23 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 4:26 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A “potential explosion” has struck a key shipping route off the coast of Yemen, the British military said Sunday.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations issued a brief warning to shippers that the incident happened in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The UKMTO said drone activity also had been reported in the area.

The Bab el-Mandeb links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. That area has seen a series of attacks in recent weeks attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have also launched missiles and drones toward Israel over its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

The Associated Press

