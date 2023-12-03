Father of Palestinian American boy slain outside Chicago files wrongful death lawsuit

By The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2023 11:52 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 11:56 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in what authorities allege was a hate crime has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Oday Al-Fayoume filed the lawsuit last month against the suburban Chicago landlord charged in the attack that left his child dead and the boy’s mother seriously wounded. The attack — which has renewed fears of anti-Islamic discrimination in the Chicago area’s large Palestinian community — has drawn condemnation from the White House.

Authorities allege Joseph Czuba, 71, targeted Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother Hanaan Shahin, on Oct. 14 because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas. Czuba pleaded not guilty in October to hate crime and murder charges.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Nov. 21 in Will County names Czuba, his wife, Mary Czuba, both of Plainfield, and their property management company, Discerning Property Management.

Joseph Czuba allegedly told his wife to inform Shahin he wanted the family gone from the apartment where they’d lived for two years. He also allegedly said he was afraid Shahin’s “Palestinian friends were going to harm them,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Mary Czuba and the management company “were indifferent and failed to recognize a threat and prevent serious bodily harm” to their tenants. A hearing is set for March 11.

“Justice comes in many forms … and there is, obviously, unbelievable loss in Wadea, but his mother also was injured seriously, and we believe that there are avenues to recover compensation for what the family’s been through,” said Ben Crane, Oday Al-Fayoume’s lawyer.

The Czubas do not yet have an attorney in the wrongful death case and Mary Czuba has filed paperwork to divorce Joseph Czuba, according to court records.

Czuba remains detained in Will County as he awaits a January hearing in the criminal case. His attorney, George Lenard, has said he won’t comment on the case outside court.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

27m ago

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

3h ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

4h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

2h ago

Top Stories

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

27m ago

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

3h ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

4h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

17h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

6h ago

2:19
Province needs to double current funding to Ontario universities: report
Province needs to double current funding to Ontario universities: report

A new report is imploring the Ford government to double its current funding of colleges and universities to reach the Canadian average. Cuts have resulted in an over-reliance on tuition fees, and put financial stability of universities at risk.
2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.
2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.
More Videos