Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

People make their way past the Bank of Canada building on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. The Bank of Canada will make its last scheduled interest rate announcement of the year on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2023 8:00 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 8:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Home sales numbers for Canada’s biggest, and most expensive, cities are expected to come this week. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is expect to release its November sales figures on Monday, while Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is expected to release its figures on Tuesday.

CRTC hearings

It is the third week of public hearings by the CRTC on modernizing Canada’s broadcasting framework in response to the Online Streaming Act. The federal broadcast regulator is exploring whether to require streamers to make an initial contribution to the Canadian content system to help level the playing field for local companies, which are already required to support Canadian content. 

Shopify investor day

Shopify Inc. will hold an investor day for financial analysts and institutional investors in New York on Tuesday. The e-commerce company said last week that Shopify merchants hit a record US$9.3 billion in sales over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, a 24 per cent increase from last year.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make its last scheduled interest rate announcement for 2023 on Wednesday. The rate decision will be followed by a speech by deputy governor Toni Gravelle in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday. The central bank’s key interest rate target sits at five per cent.

Trade figures

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade figures for October on Wednesday. Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus of $2 billion in September compared with a surplus of $949 million in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

17m ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

1h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

1h ago

Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after...

1h ago

