Heavy snow in northern England causes havoc on highways and knocks out power

Snow blanketed Seaton Sluice in Northumberland, England, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 as temperatures are tipped to plunge to as low as minus 11C (12.2 F) in parts of the UK over the weekend. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2023 7:26 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 7:42 am.

AMBLESIDE, England (AP) — Heavy snow in northern England forced motorists to seek shelter or spend the night in their cars and knocked out power to more than 2,500 customers, officials said Sunday.

Trucks jackknifed in the snow, blocking highways, as drivers reported taking hours to complete short trips while others were forced to find a place to stay along their routes or in their vehicles.

“It really feels like you’re walking through the Alps or some ski resort at the moment,” Harrison Ward said in the Lake District community of Ambleside. “Once a few cars have stopped or crashed or been abandoned, then it all comes to a halt.”

Ant Brett said he had been stuck in his car for 19 hours since Saturday afternoon while driving from Essex to Cumbria, a journey that should have taken just over 5 hours.

“I was heading up to a family wedding — it’s fair to say I didn’t make it,” he told the BBC. “I’m down to my last bit of water and having to ration it. I know the emergency services are busy but we’ve just been left here without help.”

The Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service said it worked through the night to get drivers out of cars stuck in deep snow. Cumbria Police Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said the storm was more significant than forecast and people were urged Sunday not to travel to the county.

Wilkinson said highway workers were verbally abused by some drivers.

“We understand people’s frustration during this time,” Wilkinson said. “However, agencies are working hard to improve the situation in Cumbria and are also facing the challenging road conditions when responding.”

Schools, churches and a scout hut were used to provide emergency shelter for stranded travelers.

Erick Mattinson hunkered down in an Ambleside church after driving to collect his wife and a friend after their bus was canceled. It took him 5.5 hours to get there from Keswick, a drive that would normally take 30 minutes.

“The snow’s horrendous,” he told Sky News. The only saving grace, he said, is that a store in town had sold them some wine.

Over 2,500 people were without electricity in Cumbria, Electricity North West reported. It expected to restore power by late Sunday night.

The Met Office, the U.K.’s meteorological agency, issued a weather warning for ice in parts of the Midlands, the north of England, much of north and central Wales and eastern Scotland from Sunday evening to noon Monday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

14m ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

1h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

1h ago

Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

14m ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

1h ago

Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments

Israel's military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many...

1h ago

Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

13h ago

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.
2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.
2:49
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada

It’s World Aids Day. Stella Acquisto talks to community groups about how they hope to put an end to AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

2:04
Canadian jobless rate rises to 5.8 per cent in November: StatCan
Canadian jobless rate rises to 5.8 per cent in November: StatCan

New numbers from Statistics Canada shows the country has added more jobs, but the unemployment rate is still on the rise. As Kris McCusker explains, the data seems to fit with GDP numbers released this week.

More Videos