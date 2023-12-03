Louisiana granted extra time to draw new congressional map that complies with Voting Rights Act

By Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2023 12:56 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2023 1:12 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers now have until the end of January to draw and pass new congressional boundaries to replace a current map that a federal judge said violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of the state’s Black voters.

However, several questions still linger — including if and when the GOP-dominated Legislature will return to the Capitol and, most of all, if lawmakers will be able to agree on a map.

Baton Rouge-based U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued a two-week extension Thursday afternoon, giving lawmakers extra time to construct a congressional map, the American Civil Liberties Union confirmed to The Associated Press. The new redistricting deadline is Jan. 30.

The ACLU is representing the plaintiffs.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards does not plan on calling lawmakers back to Baton Rouge to draw a new map, spokesperson Eric Holl said Sunday. However, the extension will give incoming Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, a Republican, the chance to call a special redistricting session after being inaugurated Jan. 8 — which he previously vowed to do.

In addition, the outgoing Senate President and House Speaker have the power to convene a special session with the support of a majority of legislators. However, the chamber leaders have shown little interest, saying it may be better to pass the job to incoming lawmakers, The Advocate reported.

Louisiana is among the list of states still wrangling over congressional districts after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act.

Louisiana’s current GOP-drawn map, which was used in the November congressional election, has white majorities in five of six districts — despite Black people accounting for one-third of the state’s population.

Democrats argue that the map discriminates against Black voters and that there should be two majority-minority districts. Republicans say the map is fair and argue that Black populations in the state are too dispersed to be united into a second majority Black district.

Currently, five of the six districts are held by Republicans. Another mostly Black district could deliver a second congressional seat to Democrats.

The political tug-of-war and legal battle over the congressional map has been going on for more than a year and a half — which has included Edwards vetoing the political boundaries and the Legislature overriding his veto — their first override of a governor’s veto in nearly three decades.

In June 2022, Dick struck down Louisiana’s map for violating the Voting Rights Act. Dick said in her ruling that “evidence of Louisiana’s long and ongoing history of voting-related discrimination weighs heavily in favor of Plaintiffs.” Dick, a Barack Obama appointee, ordered that the map be redrawn to include a second majority-Black district, before it was sent to a federal New Orleans appeals court.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District set the deadline to complete the new map as Jan. 15. In the courts order, they allowed Dick the discretion to grant “limited additional time” if requested.

Although Landry vowed earlier this month to call a special session, under the original deadline the timing wouldn’t have worked since Landry won’t be inaugurated until Jan. 8 and the session could not have started until seven days later.

If the Legislature does not pass a new map by the extended deadline, then the lower district court will hold a trial and “decide on a plan for the 2024 elections,” according to the higher court’s order. The trial would begin Feb. 5.

Sara Cline, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

2h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

20m ago

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

4h ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

6h ago

Top Stories

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

2h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

20m ago

Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises

While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights. Daniel...

4h ago

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt
More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing with Egypt

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. A new document published by Gaza's General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

18h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

8h ago

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.
2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.
More Videos