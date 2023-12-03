Man wanted for sexual assault in North York

Toronto police cruiser
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 3, 2023 6:12 pm.

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in a sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

Reportedly, a 21-year-old female was asleep on the couch inside her apartment, when she awoke to a male touching her arm and trying to converse with her.

The suspect pulled down his pants and gestured to his genitals and then sat down on the victim’s stomach. The victim pushed the suspect off and ran to alert a witness.

Scaring off the suspect, he then fled on foot and was last seen going eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West

The suspect is described as male, 30 to 40 years old, with a thin build and was clean shaven. He was wearing a white t-shirt, white jacket, and grey pants.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said Sunday it had expanded its ground operations to every part of Gaza and ordered more evacuations in the crowded south, followed by heavy bombardment, as it vowed that operations...

4h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

8h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

6h ago

Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75

Myles Goodwyn, the legendary Canadian musician and songwriter who shot to stardom as the lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75. His publicist Eric Alper said Goodwyn died Sunday in Halifax. No...

1h ago

Top Stories

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said Sunday it had expanded its ground operations to every part of Gaza and ordered more evacuations in the crowded south, followed by heavy bombardment, as it vowed that operations...

4h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

On the edge of Vaughan, there's no shortage of serene countryside. But talk to people in the area and they say that has changed in recent years. "Our biggest concern is that by doing nothing, it just...

8h ago

Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police
Crash that closed Gardiner Expressway for many hours Saturday likely due to street racing: police

Toronto police believe stunt racing may have been the cause of an early morning crash that closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway most of Saturday morning. Police say a red Porsche Cayenne...

6h ago

Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75

Myles Goodwyn, the legendary Canadian musician and songwriter who shot to stardom as the lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75. His publicist Eric Alper said Goodwyn died Sunday in Halifax. No...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Measurable snow on Sunday up north
Measurable snow on Sunday up north

Temperatures fall cooler mid-week and have a chance of rain and snow before warming up at the end of the week.
4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

14h ago

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos