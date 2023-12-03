Man wanted for sexual assault in North York

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in a sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

Reportedly, a 21-year-old female was asleep on the couch inside her apartment, when she awoke to a male touching her arm and trying to converse with her.

The suspect pulled down his pants and gestured to his genitals and then sat down on the victim’s stomach. The victim pushed the suspect off and ran to alert a witness.

Scaring off the suspect, he then fled on foot and was last seen going eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West

The suspect is described as male, 30 to 40 years old, with a thin build and was clean shaven. He was wearing a white t-shirt, white jacket, and grey pants.