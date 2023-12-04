Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical stage musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ moves to Broadway in spring

Alicia Keys, left, and Angela Bassett attend the "Hell's Kitchen" Off-Broadway opening night at The Public Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Invision

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 10:12 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 10:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway audiences will soon be hearing the hit songs of Alicia Keys — not far from where the multiple-Grammy-winner grew up.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” the semi-autobiographical musical by the singer-songwriter, is making the move uptown from off-Broadway to the Shubert Theatre this spring.

“I loved going to the theater and I was inspired by it and the songwriting and the expression and the beauty and the way you could be transported,” she tells The Associated Press. “But I never really put it together that maybe one day I would be able to have a debut on Broadway.”

Performances begin March 28 with an opening set for April 20. Tickets are on sale Dec. 11. No casting news was revealed but Maleah Joi Moon was the lead off-Broadway.

The musical features Keys’ best-known hits: “Fallin’,” “No One,” “Girl on Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and, of course, “Empire State of Mind,” as well as four new songs.

The coming-of-age story about a gifted teenager is by playwright Kristoffer Diaz, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.” It is directed by Michael Greif, who also helmed “Dear Evan Hansen,” and has choreography by Camille A. Brown.

“Hell’s Kitchen” centers on 17-year-old Ali, who like Keys, is the daughter of a white mother and a Black father and is about growing up in a subsidized housing development just outside Times Square in the once-rough neighborhood called Hell’s Kitchen. Keys is also the lead producer.

Keys notes that her mother moved to New York City from Toledo, Ohio, and studied at New York University, eventually acting on stage, in independent films and TV projects. Keys also went into acting before music snatched her away. “Hell’s Kitchen,” in a way, is a full-circle moment for the Keys’ family.

“Dreams come around for you — they might not come for you exactly when you thought it was going to come for you. But they do. They find their way,” she says.

Reviews of the musical were kind, with The New Yorker calling it “frequently exhilarating” to Variety saying it is a “sparkling story paying homage to New York” and The Guardian calling it “surprisingly loose-limbed and rousing.”

Keys says the show may undergo a few tweaks here and there to prepare for a larger stage, but the bones of the show are strong.

“Surely pieces of it will continue to evolve and grow. That’s the beauty of of art,” she says. “What I know is intact is the spirit of it. The spirit of it is so pure and so good and it’s so infectious. It is about transformation. It really is about finding who you are.”

It will join a glut of recent jukebox musicals on Broadway, a list that includes “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” “& Juliet,” “MJ” and “Moulin Rouge!” One that used the songs of Britney Spears — “Once Upon a One More Time” — closed this fall.

This isn’t Keys’ first flirtation with Broadway. In 2011, she was a co-producer of the Broadway play “Stick Fly,” for which she supplied some music.

Keys will join such pop and rock luminaries as Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, Sting, Alanis Morissette, Dave Stewart, Edie Brickell, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Bono and The Edge with Broadway scores.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

2h ago

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

4h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

7h ago

Coroner's inquest into death of Soleiman Faqiri hears from correctional officer
Coroner's inquest into death of Soleiman Faqiri hears from correctional officer

A correctional officer who was called in to help restrain a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail told a coroner's inquest Monday he didn't know anything about the inmate or the reason for the struggle at...

3h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

2h ago

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

4h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

7h ago

Coroner's inquest into death of Soleiman Faqiri hears from correctional officer
Coroner's inquest into death of Soleiman Faqiri hears from correctional officer

A correctional officer who was called in to help restrain a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail told a coroner's inquest Monday he didn't know anything about the inmate or the reason for the struggle at...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Mild and rainy later in the week
Mild and rainy later in the week

Temperatures will rise later in the week and we could see some rain too. The details in our seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

4h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

8h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:18
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’

Donald Trump told his supporters to “guard the vote” in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with where the former president is calling for scrutiny as he repeats his persistent false claims of election fraud.

More Videos