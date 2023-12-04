Authorities say heavy rains and landslides in Tanzania kill at least 47 and hurt or strand many more

In this frame grab from video, flooded streets are seen in the town of Katesh, in Tanzania, Sunday, Dec 3, 2023. The town of Katesh was hit with heavy rain on Saturday, and roads were blocked by mud and water. (AP Photo).

By Emmanuel Igunza, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 7:31 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 7:42 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 47 people are dead and 85 others injured following heavy flooding and landslides in northern Tanzania, authorities said Monday.

The government has deployed the military to help rescue hundreds of people trapped by the flooding which has been described as the worst in years in the East African nation.

The flooding occurred near Mount Hanang in the north. Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is attending the U.N. climate summit in Dubai, said she was cutting short her trip to return to Tanzania due to the tragedy.

“I send my sincere condolences to the affected families and have directed all our security forces to deploy to the area and help those affected,” she said in a video message.

Other East African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan have been hit by raging floods made worse by the El Niño phenomenon.

Hundreds have died across the region and millions have been displaced since the heavy rains began in late October.

Emmanuel Igunza, The Associated Press


