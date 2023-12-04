British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg as it drifts out of Antarctica

In this handout photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey, the RRS Sir David Attenborough in front of A23a iceberg in Antarctica, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Britain's polar research ship has crossed paths with the largest iceberg in the world in a “lucky” encounter that enabled scientists to collect seawater samples around the colossal berg as it drifts out of Antarctic waters. The British Antarctic Survey said Monday, Dec. 4 that the RRS Sir David Attenborough passed the mega iceberg, known as the A23a, on Friday near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. (T.Gossman, M.Gascoyne, C.Grey/British Antarctic Survey via AP)

By Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 11:31 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 11:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s polar research ship has crossed paths with the largest iceberg in the world — a “lucky” encounter that enabled scientists to collect seawater samples around the colossal berg as it drifts out of Antarctic waters, the British Antarctic Survey said Monday.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is on its way to Antarctica for its first scientific mission, passed the mega iceberg known as the A23a on Friday near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The iceberg — equivalent to three times the size of New York City and more than twice the size of Greater London — had been grounded for more than three decades in the Weddell Sea after it split from the Antarctic’s Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986.

It began drifting in recent months, and has now moved into the Southern Ocean, helped by wind and ocean currents. Scientists say it is now likely to be swept along into “iceberg alley” — a common route for icebergs to float toward the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

“It is incredibly lucky that the iceberg’s route out of the Weddell Sea sat directly across our planned path, and that we had the right team aboard to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Andrew Meijers, chief scientist aboard the research ship.

“We’re fortunate that navigating A23a hasn’t had an impact on the tight timings for our science mission, and it is amazing to see this huge berg in person — it stretches as far as the eye can see,” he added.

Laura Taylor, a scientist working on the ship, said the team took samples of ocean surface waters around the iceberg’s route to help determine what life could form around it and how the iceberg and others like it impact carbon in the ocean.

“We know that these giant icebergs can provide nutrients to the waters they pass through, creating thriving ecosystems in otherwise less productive areas. What we don’t know is what difference particular icebergs, their scale, and their origins can make to that process,” she said.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, named after the British naturalist, is on a 10-day science trip that’s part of a 9-million-pound ($11.3 million) project to investigate how Antarctic ecosystems and sea ice drive global ocean cycles of carbon and nutrients.

The British Antarctic Survey said its findings will help improve understanding of how climate change is affecting the Southern Ocean and the organisms that live there.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

updated

13m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

3h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

3h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

updated

13m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

3h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos