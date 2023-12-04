Charges dropped against Quebec theatre owner and ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Vincenzo Guzzo

Quebec's prosecution service says it has stopped proceedings against a prominent Quebec theatre owner who had been facing criminal charges. A sign indicating a Cinema Guzzo movie theatre is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 4:47 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 4:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s prosecution service says it has abandoned criminal charges against Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain and investor on CBC Television’s “Dragon’s Den.”

Service spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says new evidence has led prosecutors to doubt whether there is a reasonable chance of conviction.

Guzzo, the CEO of movie theatre chain Cinemas Guzzo, had been charged with criminal harassment and breach of condition.

In a written statement, Guzzo thanked those who supported him, especially his five children, through what he described as a “difficult period.”

He says the complaint that led to his arrest took place in the context of a family dispute.

Following his June arrest, Guzzo had said the matter was related to himself, “my wife and our lawyers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

