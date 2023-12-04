CP NewsAlert: Foundation confirms death of Quebec film entrepreneur Daniel Langlois
Posted December 4, 2023 11:59 am.
Last Updated December 4, 2023 12:12 pm.
MONTREAL — A foundation created by Quebec businessman and philanthropist Daniel Langlois is confirming that he and his partner have died in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.
The Daniel Langlois Foundation updated its website today to say the founder of film software company Softimage and his partner, Dominique Marchand, died “in tragic circumstances” on Friday near the resort they owned.
More coming.
The Canadian Press