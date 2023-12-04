Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces run for Virginia governor in 2025

FILE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, back left, and Virginia Delegate Rodney Willett, back middle, look on as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks during a campaign rally for Virginia State Delegates Willett and Schuyler VanValkenburg on Nov. 4, 2023, Henrico, Va. Stoney announced Monday Dec. 4, 2023 that he will run for Virginia governor in 2025. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 7:25 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 7:42 am.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Monday that he will run for Virginia governor in 2025.

In a campaign video announcement, Stoney said he wants all Virginians to have a fair shot at success.

“That’s why I’m running for governor. For families like mine that just need an opportunity. For kids like me who will thrive in school if they just get the right chance,” he said. “And for parents like my dad who work multiple jobs and still struggle to live a secure, middle-class life.”

Stoney was the first in his family to graduate high school and college. He served as the first Black Secretary of the Commonwealth and is now in his second term as mayor. In the video announcement, Stoney touts his efforts to improve residents’ lives by improving the city’s finances, improving roads, building new schools and reducing the poverty rate.

In the Democratic primary, Stoney will face Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer who has cultivated an identity as a bipartisan consensus builder over three terms in Congress, who announced her bid for governor last month.

Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced in October that she would not make a bid for governor and will instead run next year to represent the competitive northern Virginia congressional seat being vacated by a fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited since the Commonwealth prohibits its governors from serving consecutive terms.

While no Republicans have announced a bid yet, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are seen as likely contenders. Outgoing Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, who lost a June primary and ran unsuccessfully for her party’s nomination for governor in 2021, has also said she may run.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

2h ago

Search continues for escaped kangaroo last seen in Oshawa
Search continues for escaped kangaroo last seen in Oshawa

The search continues for an escaped female kangaroo that was last spotted in Durham Region on Friday. The Oshawa Zoo provided an update to CityNews on Sunday, saying they have been working daily alongside,...

18m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

5h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

1h ago

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

2h ago

Search continues for escaped kangaroo last seen in Oshawa
Search continues for escaped kangaroo last seen in Oshawa

The search continues for an escaped female kangaroo that was last spotted in Durham Region on Friday. The Oshawa Zoo provided an update to CityNews on Sunday, saying they have been working daily alongside,...

18m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

5h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

2:32
Measurable snow on Sunday up north
Measurable snow on Sunday up north

Temperatures fall cooler mid-week and have a chance of rain and snow before warming up at the end of the week.
4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

More Videos