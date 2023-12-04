5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle.

Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported vehicle theft in the area of Taunton Road and Highway 412 around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26.

It is alleged a group of suspects were trying to steal a vehicle in the area but fled before police arrived. Officers located a suspicious vehicle driving away as they searched the area.

Police checked the vehicle’s licence plate and were able to determine it was stolen. The responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle before it allegedly fled the area.

Officers were able to track the suspects with the help of DRP’s Air1 chopper to the area of Sherwood Drive in Ajax, where the stolen vehicle was abandoned and five occupants fled on foot.

Police were able to locate the suspects at different locations a short distance away.

Investigators have charged three 17-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.