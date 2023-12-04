5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown.
A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown. DRPS

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 4, 2023 10:29 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 10:33 am.

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle.

Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported vehicle theft in the area of Taunton Road and Highway 412 around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26.

It is alleged a group of suspects were trying to steal a vehicle in the area but fled before police arrived. Officers located a suspicious vehicle driving away as they searched the area.

Police checked the vehicle’s licence plate and were able to determine it was stolen. The responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle before it allegedly fled the area.

Officers were able to track the suspects with the help of DRP’s Air1 chopper to the area of Sherwood Drive in Ajax, where the stolen vehicle was abandoned and five occupants fled on foot.

Police were able to locate the suspects at different locations a short distance away.

Investigators have charged three 17-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa

An escaped female kangaroo has been found safe after it was last seen in Oshawa on Friday. Durham Regional Police say the kangaroo was spotted by officers around 3 a.m. Monday and then was successfully...

updated

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

2h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

1h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

8h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa

An escaped female kangaroo has been found safe after it was last seen in Oshawa on Friday. Durham Regional Police say the kangaroo was spotted by officers around 3 a.m. Monday and then was successfully...

updated

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

2h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

1h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

8h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

8h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos