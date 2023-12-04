Governor rebukes Philadelphia protesters for chanting outside Israeli restaurant

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Yardley, Pa., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. A protest in Philadelphia calling for the end of the siege in Gaza drew criticism from Shapiro as being a “blatant act of antisemitism” after protesters gathered at a Jewish restaurant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 4:22 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 4:26 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Protesters marching in Philadelphia against the bombardment of Gaza chanted about genocide Sunday outside an Israeli-style restaurant, leading Gov. Josh Shapiro to call the demonstration “antisemitic.”

In Philadelphia’s Center City and University City neighborhoods, hundreds of people marched to criticize Israel’s military actions in Gaza, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. However, it was unclear why some specifically protested the restaurant. A video of demonstrators outside of Goldie Falafel depicted people chanting, “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” which garnered backlash from the Democratic governor.

Shapiro first addressed the protest on X, formerly known as Twitter. Later Monday, appearing at an unrelated event in suburban Philadelphia, the governor said he was in touch with Michael Solomonov, one of the restaurant’s owners, to make sure he and his staff know that the governor will support them.

Solomonov is a prominent chef who has co-authored three cookbooks and received several James Beard awards. He and Steve Cook, the co-owner, are both Jewish.

“The purposeful gathering of a mob outside of a restaurant simply because it is owned by a Jewish person. Well, that’s antisemitism, plain and simple,” Shapiro said at a separate news conference Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

Representatives of the restaurant’s group, CookNSolo, declined comment on the protest. Goldie Falafel is a vegan kosher restaurant that has five locations in Philadelphia. Requests for comment were left with the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition. CookNSolo operates a number of well-known restaurants with Israeli fare in Philadelphia.

A message seeking information on any possible arrests was left with the Philadelphia Police Department.

“We should have a spirited debate, dialogue, peacefully and respectfully about what’s happening in the Middle East,” Shapiro said. “I don’t want to rob anyone of the ability to do that peacefully, but when it crosses a line and becomes blatant antisemitism, it’s critically important that we all speak up.”

While campaigning last year, Shapiro talked about his Jewish faith and how it inspires him toward public service.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates called it “completely unjustifiable” to target restaurants that serve Israeli food “over disagreements with Israeli policy.”

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades. The war has killed thousands and displaced over three-fourths of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people, who are running out of safe places to go.

The war has sparked protests against the war across the U.S. andabroad. Students around the country have faced suspension for demonstrations on college campuses and high school walkouts. Demonstrators who targeted specific companies have largely protested media bias and focused on media outlets, including the New York Times.

