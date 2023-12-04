In some Czech villages, St Nicholas leads a parade with the devil and grim reaper in tow

Revelers depicting devils take part in a traditional St Nicholas procession near the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 11:47 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 11:57 am.

LIDECKO, Czech Republic (AP) — In an eastern corner of the Czech Republic, St. Nicholas leads a procession of followers dressed in grim reaper and devil costumes on a journey through the village of Lidecko.

The old pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in just a few villages in the region known as Wallachia.

Several groups parade together, going door to door for three days. St. Nicholas presents the children with sweets to soothe them after they see the scary costumes. The devils wear homemade masks made of sheepskin and travel with white, scythe-carrying creatures that represent death.

The custom reportedly dates from the pagan era before Christianity, when the masks helped the mountainous region’s inhabitants defend themselves against the demons of winter.

St. Nicholas was a Christian bishop in the ancient town of Myra who lived in the 3rd and 4th centuries and was known for his goodness and generosity. He is said to have inspired the creation of Santa Claus.

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

updated

13m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

3h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

3h ago

