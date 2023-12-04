Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey. No damage or injuries reported

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 3:25 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 3:26 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkey on Monday, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Gemlik in Bursa province, according to the disaster management agency, AFAD. It struck at 10:42 a.m. local time (07:42 GMT), at a depth of some 9 kilometers (5.6 miles)

HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear.

In February, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces as well as part of northern Syria. More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkey.

The Associated Press

