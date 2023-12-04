Man suspected of shoplifting stabs 2 security guards at Philadelphia store, killing 1

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 1:16 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 1:26 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who had tried to steal merchandise from a department store in Philadelphia returned 15 minutes later and stabbed two security guards, killing one and injuring the other, city police said.

The attack at the Macy’s store occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. Security guards saw the man attempting to steal some hats and took back the merchandise, police said. When the man returned, he stabbed a 30-year-old male guard in the neck and a 23-year-old guard in the face and arm when he tried to help his colleague.

The older guard was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there a short time later. The other guard was being treated for his injuries, police said, but further details about his condition were not disclosed.

The stabbing suspect fled the store after the attack and tossed a knife on the tracks on the platform of a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train station, police said. He was later captured at another SEPTA station in the city, police said.

The names of the suspect and the two guards have not been released. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the suspect was facing, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the attack.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

1h ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

1h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

58m ago

COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario
COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario

Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran...

59m ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

1h ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

1h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

58m ago

COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario
COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario

Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos