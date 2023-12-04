Man who swerved car near pro-Palestinian protester arrested for assault: Victoria PD

Police in Victoria have arrested a man who was caught on video accelerating his car toward protesters at a demonstration at the British Columbia legislature over the weekend. Victoria Police chief Const. Del Manak talks at a press conference at the Victoria Police Headquarters in Victoria, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 2:40 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 2:42 pm.

VICTORIA — Police in Victoria have arrested a man they say accelerated his car towards a pro-Palestinian protester near the British Columbia legislature over the weekend.

Victoria Police say the man was arrested for assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle after driving onto the sidewalk at about 2.p.m. Sunday, nearly striking the protester.

The incident on Bellville Street was captured on a video that’s being shared on social media, showing the driver jumping out of his car and arguing with another protester before a police officer intervenes to separate the men.

Photographs then show the driver on the ground and being restrained by four officers.

Police say the man has since been released pending a future court date, and the protest was able to continue without any other incidents.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says in a statement that it’s “deeply concerned” by the incident, calling it “reprehensible.”

“This is the kind of apparent violence we have seen increase across this country … our leaders must step up to stem this tide of hate,” the council said in a statement on social media.

British Columbia’s human rights commissioner said last month that the Israel-Hamas war has triggered a surge of discrimination and violence toward both Jewish and Muslim people in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

45m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

30m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding
Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

Ontario's government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province. A spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general said...

1h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

45m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

30m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding
Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

Ontario's government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province. A spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general said...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos