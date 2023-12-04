Search continues for escaped kangaroo last seen in Oshawa

The search continues for an escaped female kangaroo that was last spotted in Durham Region on Friday.

The Oshawa Zoo provided an update to CityNews on Sunday, saying they have been working daily alongside, police, a lost animal group, and the kangaroo owner, in an effort to try to find the animal.

“Sadly, there have been no sightings,” says a zoo spokesperson.

Durham Regional Police said the kangaroo was in transit to Quebec when its delivery driver made a stop at the Oshawa Zoo on Thursday to let two of the animals “stretch their legs,” when one managed to escape.

A video taken from a passing vehicle, and posted to social media, shows the marsupial hopping along a roadway on Friday morning . Team Chelsea, a lost pet search group, says the footage was taken around 7:45 a.m. near Winchester and Harmony roads in Oshawa.

Police said they attended the area but were not able to find the missing kangaroo.

According to the Toronto Star, the animal was located and nearly secured in a nearby backyard later the same day, but managed to escape again. There have been no reported sightings of the kangaroo since.

A pair of animal experts told the paper, if the kangaroo is still alive, she is likely sheltering somewhere to regain energy and keep warm. Crews are using a heat-seeking drone in their search.

Team Chelsea is asking anyone who spots the kangaroo to call them, or police, and to “not approach the animal.”