Search continues for escaped kangaroo last seen in Oshawa

missing kangaroo
Screengrab of a video showing a kangaroo running along a roadside in Oshawa on Friday. Team Chelsea lost pet search group/Facebook

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 4, 2023 7:34 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 7:39 am.

The search continues for an escaped female kangaroo that was last spotted in Durham Region on Friday.

The Oshawa Zoo provided an update to CityNews on Sunday, saying they have been working daily alongside, police, a lost animal group, and the kangaroo owner, in an effort to try to find the animal.

“Sadly, there have been no sightings,” says a zoo spokesperson.

Durham Regional Police said the kangaroo was in transit to Quebec when its delivery driver made a stop at the Oshawa Zoo on Thursday to let two of the animals “stretch their legs,” when one managed to escape.

A video taken from a passing vehicle, and posted to social media, shows the marsupial hopping along a roadway on Friday morning . Team Chelsea, a lost pet search group, says the footage was taken around 7:45 a.m. near Winchester and Harmony roads in Oshawa.

Police said they attended the area but were not able to find the missing kangaroo.

According to the Toronto Star, the animal was located and nearly secured in a nearby backyard later the same day, but managed to escape again. There have been no reported sightings of the kangaroo since.

A pair of animal experts told the paper, if the kangaroo is still alive, she is likely sheltering somewhere to regain energy and keep warm. Crews are using a heat-seeking drone in their search.

Team Chelsea is asking anyone who spots the kangaroo to call them, or police, and to “not approach the animal.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

1h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

5h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

1h ago

4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton
4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public's assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.  On Sept. 8, at approximately...

11h ago

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

1h ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

5h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

1h ago

4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton
4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public's assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.  On Sept. 8, at approximately...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

2:32
Measurable snow on Sunday up north
Measurable snow on Sunday up north

Temperatures fall cooler mid-week and have a chance of rain and snow before warming up at the end of the week.
4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

More Videos