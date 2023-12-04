MUST-WATCH: A silent holiday present for all action fans

One of the greatest action filmmakers of all time has entered the MUST-WATCH! But will his silent adventure take the top spot, or could it go to a documentary about one of the most popular albums of all time? Perhaps a Christmas comedy about decorating the house? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Thriller 40

First up, a documentary about one of the greatest albums of all time!

Thriller 40 is a documentary created following the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. It breaks down how the album was made track by track, as well as its long lasting legacy and how it has shaped various artists going forward. It features tons of interviews, including with Usher, Will.i.am, and Mary J. Blige, all who call it the most influential album ever made.

Candy Cane Lane

Next up, it’s time for some Christmas comedy!

Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane, courtesy of Prime Studios.

Candy Cane Lane is a new film starring Eddie Murphy (from Shrek) and Tracee Ellis Ross (from Black-ish) as a married couple with kids. They live on a street that takes Christmas decorations very seriously, so serious that they have a yearly competition to see who has the house with the most Christmas spirit. Determined to win, Murphy ends up buying a bunch of new decorations but unwittingly signs a deal with a shadowy Christmas figure (played by Jillian Bell from Workaholics). The whole family finds the decorations come alive, and things start taking a turn for the strange. This film also stars Ken Marino (from Party Down), Genneya Walton (from #blackAF), and Nick Offerman (from Parks and Recreation).

The Artful Dodger

Now it’s time for some 19th century hijinks!

The Artful Dodger is a show based on the character of the same name from Oliver Twist. A skilled pickpocket in his youth, he’s now become a surgeon in 1850s Australia. Played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster (from the Queen’s Gambit) he encounters a new arrival to the colony, an old criminal acquaintance known simply as Fagin (played by David Thewlis from I’m Thinking of Ending Things). He’s forced back into a life of crime, and has to return to his artful ways in order to survive. This show also stars Damon Herriman (from the Nightingale), Maia Mitchell (from the Fosters), and Miranda Tapsell (from Wolf Creek).

Family Switch

Next up, it’s some for a Freaky Friday Family!

Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in Family Switch, courtesy of Netflix.

Family Switch is a new film starring Ed Helms (from the Hangover) and Jennifer Garner (from 13 Going on 30) as parents of two teens and a young baby. They’re worried their kids are growing up too fast and they don’t have the chance to make as many memories with them. But one day, the whole family wakes up and finds they’ve switched bodies. The mom and the daughter are in each other’s bodies, as are the father and the son. They’ll all have to work together to get through the day, and figure out how to switch back before it’s permanent. This film also stars Rita Moreno (from both versions of West Side Story), Paul Scheer (from the League), and Matthias Schweighöfer (from Army of the Dead).

Silent Night

Last but certainly not least, one of the greatest action filmmakers who ever lived has returned to America!

Silent Night is John Woo’s (the director behind The Killer, Face/Off, and Mission Impossible 2) first American film in 20 years. This film, which is mostly dialogue-free, is about a man (played by Joel Kinnaman from the Suicide Squad) who undergoes a tragedy on Christmas Eve. His young son is killed accidentally during a drive-by, and he is also shot in the throat losing the ability to speak. He decides to give up everything in his life, only keeping his desire for revenge. And after training for one year, he heads out on Christmas Eve to hunt down those who killed his son. This film also stars Scott Mescudi (from X), Harold Torres (from ZeroZeroZero), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (from Maria Full of Grace).

