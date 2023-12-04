NDP agriculture critic says he’s not impressed by grocers’ plans to stabilize prices

New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices and was unimpressed by what was in them. MacGregor rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 2:48 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers’ plans to stabilize prices, and he’s unimpressed by what is in them.

MacGregor, the NDP agriculture critic, spoke to reporters this afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains. 

Medline’s appearance comes after the committee requested that the top execs of major grocers testify before the committee once again on their plans to stabilize prices.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced this fall that major companies, including Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco, had shared plans to tackle rising prices that included discounts, price freezes and price-matching campaigns.

MacGregor says grocers agreed to share the plans with members of the House of Commons agriculture committee.

He says that while the committee agreed to keep the contents of the plans confidential, MPs could have found much of what was in them by reviewing flyers or doing a Google search.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

45m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

30m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding
Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

Ontario's government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province. A spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general said...

1h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

45m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

30m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding
Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

Ontario's government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province. A spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general said...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos