NDP calls for Canada to bring extended family of Canadians safely out of Gaza

The New Democrats are calling for Ottawa to create special immigration measures to help get Canadians' extended family members out of the Gaza Strip, as it has during other crises in recent years. NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 1:59 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are calling for Ottawa to create special immigration measures to help get Canadians’ extended family members out of the Gaza Strip, as it has during other crises in recent years.

Several Canadians whose relatives are struggling to survive in Gaza say they’re losing faith that the federal government will step into to save the lives of their loved ones. 

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan says Canada has created special rules for Syrian refugees, Afghans and Ukrainians in recent years, and she is calling on the government to do the same for Palestinians.

Canada has brought approximately 600 people through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, as of the last update from Global Affairs.

The only people who qualify are Canadians, Canadian permanent residents and people who meet the government’s strict definition of an eligible family member, though there have been exceptions. 

That strict definition does not include parents, siblings, or adult children over the age of 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

43m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

29m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

2h ago

Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding
Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

Ontario's government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province. A spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general said...

1h ago

