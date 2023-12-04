COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario

Kieran Moore
Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore attends a press briefing at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 12:05 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 12:06 pm.

Ontario’s top doctor says there is “a lot” of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it looks like both viruses are set to peak over the holiday season.

He says this is a key week for Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu because immunization takes about 10 to 14 days to take effect.

Moore says just 13 per cent of the eligible population has received the updated Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine, and only 40 per cent of people 65 and older – he says the latter figure is making him particularly anxious because the virus hits those people hardest.

He says the rate of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations peaked three weeks ago.

Moore is not planning to implement any public health measures, saying he will continue with “risk communication.”

