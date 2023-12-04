Ontario introduces legislation to crack down on puppy mills, unethical dog breeding

long-coated white puppy litter
A litter of puppies is seen in this photo. The Ontario government introduced legislation to help stop unethical dog breeding operations, often known as puppy mills. Image courtesy: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 4, 2023 1:36 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 1:46 pm.

Ontario’s government announced new legislation on Monday in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills and unethical dog breeding across the province.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s solicitor general said the Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act (PUPS), if passed, will amend the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act (PAWS) to prevent harmful dog breeding practices, impose penalties, and ensure that dogs across Ontario receive the care they deserve.

The proposed changes would prohibit various unethical dog breeding practices, including breeding a female dog more than three times in a two-year period and/or breeding more than two litters from a female dog’s consecutive heat cycles, breeding a female dog that is less than a year old and separating a puppy from its mother before the age of eight weeks, among others.

In 2011, Toronto became the second city in Canada, following Richmond, B.C., to ban the sale of puppies from puppy mills in pet stores. 

Under the proposed legislation, the province will introduce minimum fines of $10,000 for anyone operating a puppy mill and $25,000 if these infractions result in the death of a dog. 

“Ontario currently has the strongest penalties for animal welfare violations in the country, and we will not stop until dogs and other animals across the province have a comprehensive and robust system to ensure their safety,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

“The Preventing Unethical Puppy Sales Act will help to ensure Ontario remains a leader in animal welfare by being the first province in the country to introduce minimum penalties specific to puppy mills.”

The PAWS Act came into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

1h ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

59m ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

56m ago

COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario
COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario

Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran...

57m ago

