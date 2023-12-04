Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Halton Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 4, 2023 6:32 pm.

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday.

Firefighters were first called to the residence on Lodi Road near Dundas Street and Walkers Line after a fire caused minor damage on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Two days later, at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, crews were back at the same address, but this time the fire was more destructive.

“No injuries were sustained, however, the fire destroyed three unoccupied homes on Lodi Road and is considered to be suspicious,” a release states. “Two additional homes were damaged (including one occupied home).”

Police say the residential neighbourhood contains a mix of occupied home, along with unoccupied homes under construction.

