Putin plans to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia this week, according to Russian media reports

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 5:02 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 5:13 pm.

President Vladimir Putin plans to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week, Russian media outlets reported Monday.

Putin will travel to the two countries for a working visit, during which he will meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Russian state news agencies Tass and Ria Novosti said, citing the Shot Telegram channel and Russian news website Life.

Putin will visit Saudi Arabia where his “negotiations will primarily be with the crown prince,” shortly after making a trip to the UAE, the Shot Telegram channel quoted presidential aide Yuri Ushakov as saying.

The UAE is currently hosting the U.N. Climate Change Conference, but it is not clear if Putin will attend.

“I hope that these will be very useful negotiations, which we consider extremely important,” Ushakov was quoted as saying by Life news. Neither state news agency appeared to be able to independently confirm the reports.

Putin will be making the visit at a time when Russia wants to advance its role as a power broker in the conflict in the Middle East and challenge western narratives over the war in Ukraine.

Putin currently risks arrest if he leaves Russia after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Since the warrant was issued, Putin chose not to attend a BRICS summit in South Africa because the country would be obliged to arrest Putin upon arrival as it is a signatory to the international court’s treaty.

Because neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE have signed the ICC’s founding treaty, neither country would be forced to arrest him.

The notice against Putin in March was the first time the global court issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. The ICC said in a statement that Putin is accused of the war crime of ” unlawful deportation ” of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

3h ago

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

19m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

2h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

11m ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

3h ago

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

19m ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

2h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

3h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

More Videos