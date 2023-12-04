Russel Metals buying seven service centres from Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd. for $225M

Russel Metals Inc. has signed a deal to buy seven service centre locations from Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd. for about $225 million. The Russel Metals logo is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Russel Metals

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 7:52 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 8:56 am.

TORONTO — `Russel Metals Inc. has signed a deal to buy seven service centre locations from Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd. for about $225 million.

The agreement covers five locations in Western Canada and two in the United States.

Russel Metals chief executive John Reid says the acquisition is complementary from both geographic and product mix perspectives.

The metals distribution company will acquire Samuel’s metals service centres in Winnipeg, Calgary, Nisku, Alta., Langley, B.C., Surrey, B.C., Buffalo, N.Y., and Pittsburgh.

The company says Samuel will keep its location in Delta, B.C., and conduct an orderly shutdown of that facility.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearance as well as other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RUS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa

An escaped female kangaroo has been found safe after it was last seen in Oshawa on Friday. Durham Regional Police say the kangaroo was spotted by officers around 3 a.m. Monday and then was successfully...

updated

46m ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

50m ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

24m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

6h ago

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe after escaping in Oshawa

An escaped female kangaroo has been found safe after it was last seen in Oshawa on Friday. Durham Regional Police say the kangaroo was spotted by officers around 3 a.m. Monday and then was successfully...

updated

46m ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

50m ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

24m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

2:15
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?
Who will take on Doug Ford as new Ontario Liberal leader?

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is the perceived frontrunner for the next Ontario Liberal leader who will take on Doug Ford. Cynthia Mulligan on the vote and the new way it will be counted, as well as what other party leaders have to say.

More Videos