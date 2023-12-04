S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2023 11:35 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and base metal stocks helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.32 points at 20,390.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 159.66 points at 36,085.84. The S&P 500 index was down 43.58 points at 4,551.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 213.66 points at 14,091.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.04 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down 31 cents at US$73.76 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$46.60 at US$2,043.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

updated

11m ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

1h ago

Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city's east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

3h ago

Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect
Downtown construction disrupting TTC streetcar routes this week. What transit riders can expect

Downtown transit riders can expect some changes to their commute beginning Monday, with construction set to disrupt four TTC streetcar routes. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 508 Lakeshore...

3h ago

