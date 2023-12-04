Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

FILE - A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Spotify said Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 it's axing 17% of its global workforce, in the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it tries to slash costs while focusing on profitabilty. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) AP

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 5:49 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 6:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Spotify says it’s axing 17% of its global workforce, the music streaming service’s third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.

In a message to employees posted on the company’s blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs were being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.” The post didn’t specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people.

Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business and “invested significantly” in employees, content and marketing in 2020 and 2021, the blog post said.

But Ek indicated that the company was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year, which can slow economic growth. Both are posing a challenge, he said.

“We now find ourselves in a very different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs this past year, our cost structure for where we need to be is still too big,” he said.

Ek said the “leaner structure” of the company will ensure “Spotify’s continued profitability.”

Stockholm-based Spotify posted a net loss of 462 million euros (about $500 million) for the nine months to September.

The company announced in January that it was axing 6% of total staff. In June, it cut staff by another 2%, or about 200 workers, mainly in its podcast division.

Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta and IBM have announced hundreds of thousands of job cuts this year.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

32m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

3h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

10m ago

4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton
4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public's assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.  On Sept. 8, at approximately...

10h ago

