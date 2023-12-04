Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Posted December 4, 2023 8:35 am.
Last Updated December 4, 2023 8:39 am.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries.
Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a woman was stabbed during an altercation.
Paramedics transported the woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not released a description of a suspect at this time.
No further details were immediately available.