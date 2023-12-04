Woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left a woman in her 30s with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a woman was stabbed during an altercation.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released a description of a suspect at this time.

No further details were immediately available.