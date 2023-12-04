U.S. imposes sanctions on three Sudanese figures with ties to former leader Omar al-Bashir

By The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 3:07 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 3:13 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — The United States imposed sanctions Monday on three Sudanese individuals accused of undermining “peace, security and stability” in the conflict-stricken African nation.

The sanctions imposed by the Department of the Treasury block all property and entities owned by Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Al-Moula Abbas that are in the U.S. They held senior government positions under former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years.

The sanctions are the latest the U.S. has imposed on Sudanese leaders and companies.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Force paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo escalated into open warfare.

