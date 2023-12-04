US, allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 4:04 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Monday that the U.S. may establish a naval task force to escort commercial ships in the Red Sea, a day after three vessels were struck by missiles fired by Iranian-back Houthis in Yemen.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has been in active conversations with allies about setting up the escorts though nothing is finalized, describing it as a “natural” response to that sort of incident.

On Sunday, ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships, while a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense during an hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. It marked an escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We are in talks with other countries about a maritime task force of sorts involving the ships from partner nations alongside the United States in ensuring safe passage,” Sullivan told reporters. He noted similar task forces are used to protect commercial shipping elsewhere, including off the coast of Somalia.

The Houthi attacks imperil traffic on one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes and with it global trade overall. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says 8.8 million barrels of oil a day are shipped through the Red Sea and the narrow straits of the Bab al-Mandab within range of the Houthis, making it one of world trade’s most crucial chokepoints. The ships carry oil and natural gas from the Gulf to Europe, the United States and China.

The Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab are also part of a vital route for commercial shipping overall, carrying millions of tons of agricultural products and other goods to markets yearly.

Sullivan said that while the Houthis had “their finger on the trigger,” the group’s Iranian sponsors were ultimately responsible.

“The weapons here are being supplied by Iran,” Sullivan said. “Iran, we believe, is the ultimate party responsible for this.”

Sullivan said the U.S. does not believe that all three of the ships struck by the Houthis had ties to Israel, saying, “It goes to show you the level of recklessness that the Houthis are operating.”

AP writers Jon Gambrell and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed reporting.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

2h ago

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with $125 million in budget pressures. The public broadcaster...

1h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

1h ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

4h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

2h ago

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with $125 million in budget pressures. The public broadcaster...

1h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

1h ago

5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police
5 teens charged after attempting to steal vehicle before fleeing in another stolen vehicle: police

Five teens are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Whitby and then fleeing from officers in another stolen vehicle. Durham Regional Police (DRP) officers responded to a reported...

4h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

2h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they're concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they've found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they're concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they've found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

