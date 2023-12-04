White House warns Congress the US is out of money, nearly out of time to avoid ‘kneecap’ to Ukraine

FILE - A man uses plastic to cover a broken window in his apartment following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. On Monday, Dec. 4, the Biden Administration sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying that Kyiv's war effort to defend itself from Russia's invasion may grind to a halt without it. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2023 5:01 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2023 5:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s war effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may grind to a halt without it.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders and also released publicly, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.

She added that the U.S. already has run out of money that it has used to prop up Ukraine’s economy, and “if Ukraine’s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop.”

“We are out of money — and nearly out of time,” she wrote.

Biden has sought a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs, but it has faced a difficult reception on Capitol Hill, where there is growing skepticism about the magnitude of assistance for Ukraine and where even Republicans supportive of the funding are insisting on U.S.-Mexico border policy changes to halt the flow of migrants as a condition for the assistance.

Meanwhile, the GOP-controlled House has passed a standalone assistance package for Israel, which is fighting a war with Hamas in Gaza, while the White House has maintained that all of the priorities must be met.

Congress already has allocated $111 billion to assist Ukraine, including $67 billion in military procurement funding, $27 billion for economic and civil assistance and $10 billion for humanitarian aid. Young wrote that all of it, other than about 3% of the military funding, had been depleted by mid-November.

The Biden administration has said it has slowed the pace of some military assistance to Kyiv in recent weeks to try to stretch supplies until Congress approves more funding.

“We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight,” Young wrote. “This isn’t a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now. It is time for Congress to act.”

The letter followed a classified Capitol Hill briefing on Nov. 29 for the top House and Senate leaders on the need for the assistance. Defense and other national security officials briefed the “big four” congressional leaders as Congress is debating President Joe Biden’s nearly $106 billion funding package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine but has become snared by Republican demands for U.S.-Mexico border security changes.

“They were clear that Ukraine needs the aid soon — and so does our military need the aid soon,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

32m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

3h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

11m ago

4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton
4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public's assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.  On Sept. 8, at approximately...

10h ago

Top Stories

Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began
Global Affairs confirms Canadian death in Lebanon, 8th since Israel-Hamas war began

Global Affairs Canada is announcing the death of an eighth Canadian citizen in the Israel-Hamas war. The department says the death was in Lebanon, but offered no further details in an update Sunday...

32m ago

Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community
Frustrated Vaughan residents say illegal land use destroying their community

Illegal land use is becoming a huge problem in the City of Vaughan, according to a group of area residents and business owners.

3h ago

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman inside her North York apartment

Toronto police are looking for the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened in North York on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police say a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment...

11m ago

4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton
4 men wanted for aggravated assault in Brampton

Peel police's Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for public's assistance to locate four men who are wanted for an aggravated assault that took place in Brampton.  On Sept. 8, at approximately...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

4h ago

2:32
Measurable snow on Sunday up north
Measurable snow on Sunday up north

Temperatures fall cooler mid-week and have a chance of rain and snow before warming up at the end of the week.
4:11
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race
Bonnie Crombie secures close victory in provincial liberal leadership race

Cynthia Mulligan is joined by CityNews Business Editor Richard Southern to discuss Bonnie Crombie's close victory in the race for provincial liberal leadership - plus a look at the near-future at Queen's Park.

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.

4h ago

2:03
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce
Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza following truce

Combat continues in the Middle East following a truce. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on this recent round of violence.

More Videos