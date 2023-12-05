A roadside bombing in the commercial center of Pakistan’s Peshawar city wounds at least 3 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a school in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least three passersby and damaging windows of a nearby bank and several shops, authorities said.

The bombing happened in the commercial center of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Bilal Ahmed Faizi, a spokesman for the state-run emergency service, told reporters. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Faizi said security forces were at the scene of the blast and officers were working on finding out who planted the bomb in the city’s commercial hub of Warsak Road.

The province has witnessed a rise in violence with several deadly attacks. In January, at least 101 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban. Though they are a separate group, they are allied with the Afghan Taliban and have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Associated Press