A woman has died and 2 people have been wounded in a shooting in east London, police say

December 5, 2023 7:11 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 7:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A woman has died and two people were wounded after a shooting in east London, British police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police force said three people were found with gunshot wounds after officers were called to the scene following reports of a shooting in the east London neighborhood of Hackney.

A 42-year-old woman died at the scene, police said, while two others, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital.

Police said a murder investigation was launched and detectives were working to establish what happened. No arrests have yet been made, and no other details were immediately available.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall described the incident as “shocking.” Gun crimes are relatively rare in London and in the United Kingdom.

“I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening,” she said. “Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Police said officers will remain at the scene in the coming days.

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

2h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

5h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

6h ago

Closures to health services amounted to 30,000 hours of lost care: Ontario Health Coalition
Closures to health services amounted to 30,000 hours of lost care: Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition is sounding the alarm over the amount of closures to health care services this year, amounting to the equivalent of 30,000 lost hours of care. According to their report,...

2h ago

