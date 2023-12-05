A woman has died and 2 people have been wounded in a shooting in east London, police say

LONDON (AP) — A woman has died and two people were wounded after a shooting in east London, British police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police force said three people were found with gunshot wounds after officers were called to the scene following reports of a shooting in the east London neighborhood of Hackney.

A 42-year-old woman died at the scene, police said, while two others, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital.

Police said a murder investigation was launched and detectives were working to establish what happened. No arrests have yet been made, and no other details were immediately available.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall described the incident as “shocking.” Gun crimes are relatively rare in London and in the United Kingdom.

“I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening,” she said. “Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Police said officers will remain at the scene in the coming days.

The Associated Press