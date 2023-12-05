Bank of Canada expected to hold key rate steady: economists

The Bank of Canada wording on a Canadian $50 bill is pictured in Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/S ean Kilpatrick

By Martin MacMahon

Posted December 5, 2023 9:37 am.

It’s been a rough couple of years for people with variable-rate mortgages, and many are watching to see what the Bank of Canada does with its key rate on Wednesday.

The feeling from most economists is that the Bank of Canada will maintain its five per cent rate.

“It’s far from mission accomplished,” BMO Capital Markets Senior Economist Sal Guatieri said while speaking on CityNews’ Now You Know with Rob Snow on Monday. “We’re not close to the two per cent [inflation] target yet, and it will take time before the Bank of Canada has that confidence or assurance that inflation will go all the way back to two per cent on a sustained basis.”

But Clinton Wilkins with Centum Home Lenders in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, is hoping rates start to drop in the coming months.

“There certainly is some downward pressure now,” Wilkins said on Monday. “And I think maybe even by the springtime, we might see some signs of softening. Obviously, some good news around inflation, and interestingly enough with the bond yields last week, certainly some pressure on the fixed-rate mortgage products as well.”

Wilkins also noted that consumer behaviour is changing, with the popularity of variable rate mortgages growing in recent weeks, as more people start to believe rates will begin falling.

The BoC last held its prime rate on Oct. 25 but did not rule out further rate hikes as price pressures remain high.

“With clearer signs that monetary policy is moderating spending and relieving price pressures, governing council decided to hold the policy rate at five per cent,” the Bank of Canada said in a news release at that time.

“However, governing council is concerned that progress toward price stability is slow and inflationary risks have increased, and is prepared to raise the policy rate further if needed.”

Meanwhile, growth is expected to come in weaker in 2024, with real GDP rising by 0.9 per cent. Growth is expected to rebound to 2.5 per cent in 2025.

Inflation is still expected to return to the two per cent target in 2025, however, the central bank says it expects inflation to be higher in the short term.

The Bank of Canada projects inflation will average about 3.5 per cent through the middle of 2024.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

1h ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

1h ago

Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in an already bloody new phase of the war
Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in an already bloody new phase of the war

Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza's second-largest city early Tuesday, as ambulances and private cars came racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase...

4h ago

Christine Sinclair to play final Team Canada match tonight
Christine Sinclair to play final Team Canada match tonight

Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair will suit up for Canada's Women's National Team for the final time at BC Place Stadium on Tuesday.

3h ago

