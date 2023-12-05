Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week.

The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers were in the area for an unrelated matter when the body was discovered.

Investigators identified the woman as 40-year-old Ericka Saunders.

While police say her death is not being considered suspicious at this time, officers are still hoping to speak with anyone who may have information related to this case.