Brookfield significantly under-reporting emissions: advocacy group report

<div>A report by climate advocacy groups says private equity giant Brookfield Corp. is substantially under-reporting its carbon emissions, even as Mark Carney, head of transition investing at the firm, emphasizes the importance of increased disclosures. Carney speaks during the Canada 2020 Net-Zero Leadership Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 1:55 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 1:56 pm.

TORONTO — Advocacy groups say Brookfield Corp. is substantially under-reporting its carbon emissions, even as the firm’s head of transition investing Mark Carney emphasizes the importance of increased disclosures

The report by the group Investors for Paris Compliance, citing data from Private Equity Climate Risks, says the investments of Canada’s largest private equity investor emit over 13 times more than what Brookfield discloses in its most recent sustainability report.

The discrepancies come in part because Brookfield doesn’t count the emissions linked to Oaktree Capital Management, in which it acquired a majority stake in 2019.

The report says Oaktree’s holdings, especially in oil and gas, make up about half of the unreported emissions, while Brookfield also doesn’t report some emissions related to companies that it doesn’t have a controlling stake in, or that is emitted by end users.

Brookfield says the report cites emissions data that are based on unclear inputs and uses an opaque methodology that appears to run counter to standard global reporting requirements. It also says the report misconstrues the firm’s corporate structure and presents emissions data in a manner that lacks context, making it susceptible to significant inaccuracies.

Investors for Paris Compliance says that the firm would build more confidence in its net zero commitments if it were to expand its own emission reporting into the areas highlighted by the report, along with increase other efforts such as excluding investments in oil and gas expansion.

Carney said in an October interview with Bloomberg that lowering a company’s carbon footprint is a fundamental driver of market value, and that such measurements are becoming increasingly clear.

“The information about what your carbon footprint is today, where it’s going, is exploding, so you can tell who’s part of the solution, and who’s part of the problem.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BN)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20231205131220-656f6aafa8292a67a8607306jpeg.jpg, Caption:

A report by climate advocacy groups says private equity giant Brookfield Corp. is substantially under-reporting its carbon emissions, even as Mark Carney, head of transition investing at the firm, emphasizes the importance of increased disclosures. Carney speaks during the Canada 2020 Net-Zero Leadership Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

9m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

48m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

2h ago

Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle

An inmate at an Ontario jail told provincial police he saw correctional officers beating Soleiman Faqiri ``as hard as they could'' after getting him inside his cell, a coroner's inquest into the mentally...

46m ago

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

9m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

48m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

2h ago

Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle

An inmate at an Ontario jail told provincial police he saw correctional officers beating Soleiman Faqiri ``as hard as they could'' after getting him inside his cell, a coroner's inquest into the mentally...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

19h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

23h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos