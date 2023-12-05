Canada considering options to get extended family of Canadians out of Gaza

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller speaks with reporters, before a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 12:01 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he is considering options to get the extended family members of Canadians out of the embattled Gaza Strip.

Most Canadians with extended family members in Gaza have been told their family doesn’t qualify to come to Canada, leaving them helpless.

The NDP caucus wrote an open letter to the government asking for special immigration visas that would allow Canadians can get their parents, siblings and adult children to safety. 

Miller says the government has tried to be flexible in cases where family configurations don’t match the strict definition laid out in the Immigration Act.

That definition only includes spouses, children and common-law partners of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Miller says the problem is that a Canadian visa isn’t enough to get people out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt, and for now, the government remains focused on getting people across that border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023. 

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

0m ago

'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW
'Late for the party': Teen driver clocked going 199 km/h on QEW

An 18-year-old is facing charges after they were pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at a speed of just under 200 km/h, claiming they were late for a party. The driver was stopped on the...

6m ago

2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar
2 suspects sought in assault outside Oshawa bar

Police are looking to identify two suspects sought in connection with an assault outside a bar in Oshawa back in October that left the victim with serious facial injuries. The alleged assault happened...

1h ago

Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients
Ozempic shortage taking financial toll on vulnerable diabetes patients

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

1h ago

