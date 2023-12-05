CBC cuts could change what programming you see on TV: Tait

TORONTO — The CBC’s president says a round of layoffs and programming cuts the broadcaster announced this week could mean changes in what viewers see on television.

Catherine Tait says slashing millions from the Crown corporation’s overall budget may mean fewer unscripted, factual or game shows.

She says those kinds of content don’t fall under the broadcast regulator’s programs of national interest policy that CBC has to remain committed to.

Tait’s comment came as the CBC and Radio-Canada revealed they will cut 600 jobs and not fill 200 vacancies over the next year as they reduce their English and French programming budgets.

The broadcaster says the move would result in fewer renewals and acquisitions, new television series, episodes of existing shows and digital original series.

But Tait says some jobs and programming could be saved from the chopping block should the broadcaster’s revenues or funding improve.

“We play an outsized role as a vehicle of cultural production and creative production in the country, and so if we are going to play that outsized role, we’re going to need an adjustment in our funding,” Tait says.

“Whether that comes from advertising or government investment. We will take it where we get it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

