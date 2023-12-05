Financial intelligence agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 11:11 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 11:26 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada says the violations include failing to submit suspicious transaction reports where there were reasonable grounds to suspect ties to a money laundering offence.

The agency, known as Fintrac, tries to pinpoint money linked to illicit activities by electronically sifting millions of pieces of information each year from banks, insurance companies, money services businesses and others.

It then discloses intelligence to police and other law-enforcement agencies about the suspected cases.

Fintrac director Sarah Paquet said in a recent speech that the agency’s priority is to work with businesses to help them comply with their reporting obligations.

But she clearly flagged that some were falling behind and that Fintrac would take appropriate action when needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

4m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

3m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

5m ago

Top Stories

GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
GTA home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted. The...

4m ago

Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'
Uber taking Toronto to court, alleging move to cap rideshare vehicles is 'illegal'

Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court in an effort to reverse the city's decision to limit the number of rideshare vehicles on its streets. The company filed an injunction with the Ontario...

3m ago

Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl
Blue Jays reportedly meet with Shohei Ohtani in Florida as free agency rumours swirl

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are finding plenty to be excited about on Tuesday morning as they continue to look for clues that the hottest free agent in baseball history might be taking his talents north...

2h ago

Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills
Ozempic shortage leaving vulnerable diabetes patients with hefty bills

A Toronto pharmacy owner says it's by far the most disruptive drug shortage he's seen in the last four years -- and he's seen a lot. Diabetes patients who usually take Ozempic are facing hefty bills for...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

16h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

20h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:20
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment
Musicians rally to fight proposed Ontario place redevelopment

Sarah Harmer headlined a group of musicians who played a telethon on Sunday with the goal of fighting the current redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, including the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos