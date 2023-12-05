French lawmakers approve bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes to protect youth drawn to their flavors

Disposable electronic flavored cigarette devices are displayed for sale at a tobacco shop in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. The National Assembly in France is preparing for a pivotal vote on Monday night on a bill to ban single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes, commonly known as "puffs." Attracting teenagers with their sweet flavors, these devices are facing scrutiny for their environmental implications. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 4:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — France’s National Assembly unanimously approved a bill to ban single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes, in an attempt to protect young people drawn to their flavors and mitigate the environmental impacts of the disposable products known as “puffs.”

Lawmakers adopted the bill in a late-night vote on Monday by 104 in favor, zero against.

The bill, supported by the government, will then move to the Senate where it is expected to be adopted as well. It could go into effect by September 2024.

Disposable e-cigarettes — which cost about 10 euros (nearly $11) each — are small, battery-powered devices that are especially popular among teenagers for their sweet flavors. While they do not contain tobacco, many include nicotine, a dangerous chemical known for its addictive properties.

They differ from reusable vaping devices in that they are not designed to be refilled or recharged. Their small, non-rechargeable lithium batteries often end up in landfills.

This bill is part of a broader trend. The UK, Ireland, and Germany are considering similar measures. New Zealand and Australia have already implemented restrictions, with the former mandating lower nicotine levels and restrictions on vape shop locations near schools.

Three years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cracked down on kid-friendly flavored reusable e-cigarettes like Juul. However, the ban — which didn’t apply to single-use products — was unable to stop a surge in unauthorized disposable e-cigarettes, primarily from China, from flooding the market.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

11h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

13h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

8h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

10h ago

Top Stories

CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and an additional 200 vacancies will go unfilled as it contends with a $125 million budget shortfall. The public broadcaster...

11h ago

16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto
16-year-old girl among 3 charged in firearm investigation east of Toronto

A 16-year-old girl is among three people facing charges in a firearm investigation after Toronto police allegedly discovered a loaded handgun during a recent search. Authorities say on Dec. 1, 2023,...

13h ago

Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe by Durham police after escaping in Oshawa

A runaway kangaroo was found safe on Monday morning after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Durham Regional Police say the female kangaroo was spotted by officers with the canine...

8h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington
Police investigating 'suspicious' fire that destroyed unoccupied homes in Burlington

An investigation is underway after a home in a Burlington neighbourhood was the site of two suspicious fires in a matter of days, Halton Regional Police Service said in a release on Monday. Firefighters...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

10h ago

0:39
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo found safe in Oshawa

A kangaroo seen hopping around the streets of Oshawa has been found. According to Durham Police, officers were able to catch the marsupial about a kilometer away from where she was last spotted on Friday.

14h ago

2:32
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses
Vaughan residents concerned over loss of farm lands for businesses

Several Vaughan residents say they’re concerned over the growing loss of agricultural lands for commercial uses. Officials say they’ve found more than five dozen illegal sites in the city. Nick Westoll reports.
2:31
Bonnie Crombie's transition from mayor to Ontario Liberal leader 
Bonnie Crombie's transition from mayor to Ontario Liberal leader 

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie is detailing the next steps of her transition to Liberal party leader, as a former MP weighs in on the challenges Crombie will face. 
2:18
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’
Looking ahead to 2024, Trump calls on supporters to ‘guard the vote’

Donald Trump told his supporters to “guard the vote” in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with where the former president is calling for scrutiny as he repeats his persistent false claims of election fraud.

More Videos