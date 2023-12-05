Global Affairs Canada says two Canadians dead in Antigua

A person holds a flag of Antigua and Barbuda near Truth or Consequences, N.M., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Two Canadians have died in Antigua, according to Global Affairs Canada. The department has not provided more information about the deaths that occurred in the Caribbean nation, citing privacy considerations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andrés Leighton Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2023 6:20 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2023 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says two Canadians have died in Antigua.

The department has not provided more information about the deaths on the Caribbean island, citing privacy considerations, but it says consular officials are providing assistance and are in contact with local authorities to get more information. 

Local media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman and child died in rough waters last week. 

The Canadian Press has not independently verified the reports. 

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force said in a press release that a 911 call came in on Nov. 30 at around 6:45 a.m. about a woman and child entering the water at a rock formation locally known as Devil’s Bridge.

The release said members of the force had to navigate choppy waters before locating the bodies of both people, as well as a “visibly distraught” man who survived.

This past April, another Canadian was reported to have died in the same area, with authorities saying in a press release they had found a “Caucasian male in his late sixties” after a 911 caller stated “a tourist fell over Devil’s Bridge” on April 8.

At the time, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death of a Canadian but did not provide details, citing privacy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources
Doug Ford considering reversal of dissolving Peel Region: sources

Doug Ford's provincial government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve Peel Region, sources tell CityNews. A formal announcement is expected, likely later in the week. In May, the Ford government...

1h ago

Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa
Police release body cam footage of kangaroo being captured in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week. Police say the female...

4h ago

Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville
Police identify woman found dead in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville last week. The human remains were found by police on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Simpson Avenue and...

4h ago

Closures to health services amounted to 30,000 hours of lost care: Ontario Health Coalition
Closures to health services amounted to 30,000 hours of lost care: Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition is sounding the alarm over the amount of closures to health care services this year, amounting to the equivalent of 30,000 lost hours of care. According to their report,...

1h ago

4:25
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture
Police body cam footage shows Oshawa kangaroo capture

There's new body cam footage from Durham police showing officer capturing an escaped Kangaroo. Faiza Amin reports from the Oshawa Zoo on the marsupial's capture, and renewed calls for stricter regulations on exotic animals.

4h ago

2:34
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage
Durham police release kangaroo body cam footage

Durham Regional Police Service have released body cam footage of responding officers successfully capturing a runaway kangaroo after it escaped from its handler in Oshawa late last week.

4h ago

2:35
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa
Missing kangaroo caught by police in Oshawa

After a four-day search, police have captured a lost kangaroo, but there are concerns about the zoo where the 'roo is being held.

23h ago

2:58
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped
High Park cyclists face trial while charges against driver dropped

Biking lawyer David Shellnutt has taken issue with three clients having to go to court next week, while a driver who allegedly hit a cyclist had charges dropped by the city prosecutors. Mark McAllister reports.
1:53
Campaign on Intimate Partner Violence campaign launched in York Region
Campaign on Intimate Partner Violence campaign launched in York Region

York Regional Police and their partners are encouraging victims and survivors of intimate partner violence to report physical, sexual or emotional abuse. Faiza Amin reports on a three-month awareness campaign.
